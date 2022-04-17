Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks begin their title defense against a familiar foe when they take on their Central division rivals Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Bucks dominated this matchup in the regular season but this is a completely new game.

Milwaukee is favored by 10.5 points per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -10.5

Milwaukee covered this line in the two most recent matchups between the sides and even with the Bulls healthy, this is a bad matchup for Chicago. The Bucks “Big 3” will be well rested and ready to make a massive statement to open the playoffs. Back the home team to win and cover, even with a double-digit spread.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

Two of the four regular season games went under this line, including one of the more recent games. Even though the Bucks were near the bottom of the league in points allowed over the last 10 games of the season, the Bulls were equally bad in scoring during that span. Milwaukee is the better defensive team and has held Chicago to well under its normal offensive output in the four games. Expect another defensive clinic here from the Bucks, which means the under is the better play.

