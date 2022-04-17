How to watch Hawks vs. Heat via live online stream

TNT will host Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat with tipoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Atlanta earned its way into this matchup by winning a pair of play-in tournament games to claim the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Hawks erased a 10-point halftime deficit on Friday to overpower the Cavaliers for a 107-101 victory. Trae Young came up huge late in the elimination game, dropping 32 of his 38 points in the second half.

Miami compiled a 53-29 record in the regular season and managed to emerge from a competitive Eastern Conference as the top seed. The Heat gradually got healthy throughout the campaign while also utilizing depth effectively.