Moneyline, goal total picks for Panthers vs. Red Wings on Sunday

The top team in the Eastern Conference will be in action on Easter Sunday as the Florida Panthers hit the road to face the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon.

Florida (53-15-6) is cruising towards the end of the regular season and carries a scorching nine-game winning streak into today’s showdown in the Motor City. The Panthers shot down the Jets for a 6-1 victory on Friday, a game where both Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling came through with two goals each.

Detroit (29-36-10) has dropped three of its last four contests and was blanked 4-0 by the Rangers at Madison Square Garden last night. The Red Wings mustered just 20 shots on goal throughout the matchup and couldn’t connect on any of them.

Puck line: Panthers -1.5

Total: 7

Moneyline odds: Panthers -380, Red Wings +295

Moneyline pick: Panthers -380

Keep riding the hot hand as the Panthers will more than likely make it 10 straight victories with less than two weeks to go in the regular season. The Red Wings are on the backend of a back-to-back and fatigue will play a factor even though they’re at home this afternoon.

Goal total: Under 7

Florida has been able to win in a variety of manners during this current winning streak and it should be able to borrow from New York’s playbook and limit Detroit today. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.