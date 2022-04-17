Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, April 17

The Sunday slate for the MLB on Sunday, April 17th is a full one. The action will get started at 1:05 p.m. ET and there are 10 games in Sunday’s main slate. The Baltimore Orioles play host to the New York Yankees in the first game of the day.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, April 17.

Rafael Devers ($6,000)

Trevor Story ($5,600)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,100)

Alex Verdugo ($4,100)

The Red Sox have taken the first two games of this three-game series. They won 4-0 on Friday on the back of a strong pitching performance from Tanner Houck and home runs from Bogaerts and Verdugo. Devers leads the Red Sox in batting average hitting .353 through eight games. The Boston lineup will be taking on Bailey Ober who got the win in his first outing even though he pitched five innings and gave up four earned runs.

Alek Manoah ($10,000)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (5,700)

George Springer ($5,000)

Manoah looked fantastic in his first start of the season and looks to continue that against the Athletics on Sunday. He went six innings and gave up only one hit while striking out seven and walking four. The A’s will be sending Adam Oller to the mound and the reliever got absolutely shelled in his first outing of the season. He only made it 1.1 innings and gave up five hits and five earned runs. Look for sluggers Guerrero Jr. and Springer to get the Jays back into the win column.

Austin Meadows ($4,700)

Jonathan Schoop ($4,200)

Miguel Cabrera ($3,800)

The Tigers will be taking on Carlos Hernandez who takes the mound for the Royals. Hernandez has started one game so far and it was one to forget as he went 4.1 innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs. Meadows has been torching right-handed pitchers so far this season so he has a favorable matchup against Hernandez. The rest of the Tigers lineup needs to step up in this one, but maybe they can gain momentum off of a struggling pitcher.