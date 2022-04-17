MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, April 17

The slate for the MLB on Sunday, April 17th is a full one. The action will get started at 1:05 p.m. ET and there are 10 games in Sunday’s main slate. At DraftKings DFS, you can pick players from 10 games between 1:05 p.m. ET and 2:10 p.m. ET for your main slate lineup. The Baltimore Orioles play host to the New York Yankees in the first game of the day.

Top Pitchers

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins ($10,200) — Wheeler has an 0-1 record to start the season, but it is a little misleading. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up two hits including a home run and only one earned run. Wheeler received no run support from his lineup resulting in the loss. The ace of the Phillies takes on a poor Marlins lineup and should have an outing we are much more accustomed to seeing from him.

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics ($10,000) — Manoah is going to be making his second start of the season coming in with a ton of momentum. He got the win in his first start and pitched six innings giving up only one hit with four walks and seven strikeouts. The Athletics completed a fire sale of their team ahead of the regular season so Manoah will likely be able to have another good outing early in the season.

Top Hitters

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins ($6,200) — Harper and the Nats will be taking on Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. Hernandez took the loss in his first start where he went 4.2 innings giving up five hits and four earned runs. Harper has gotten off to a slow start at the plate in the early part of the season. He is 5-32 hitting .156 so far with three doubles and a home run. Harper has a favorable pitching matchup but be cautioned that the salary hit is for his name and not for his performance to this point in the season.

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates ($6,100) — Unlike Harper, Soto is off to a great start in 2022. Through 10 games, he is hitting .314 with one double, three home runs and three RBIs. Soto has already drawn 10 walks this season. The Pirates will be sending Jose Quintana to the mound in this game which means Soto will have a lefty-lefty matchup. Even so, he has shown that he can be effective in a number of ways and can get on base consistently. Soto is the second-most expensive hitter for the day and has a good shot at returning that value.

Value Pitcher

Tyler Alexander, Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals ($5,800) — The only pitcher available for less than $5,000 is a reliever that is expected to start an inning or two at most before turning the game over to the bullpen. Alexander is a tough lefty that got knocked around in his first start. Through 5.1 innings he gave up five hits and three earned runs. He faces a Royals lineup that started hot, but nearly instantly cooled off. He should be able to bounce back, but don’t have your expectations too high for this salary-saving option.

Value Hitter

Austin Meadows, Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals ($4,700) — Not to double up on Tigers, but Meadows has a great matchup on Sunday. He rested on Saturday with the Royals throwing a lefty, but Kansas City will be sending Carlos Hernandez to the mound in this one. Hernandez is a righty who went 4.1 innings in his first start of the season giving up six hits and four earned runs. Meadows is the best healthy hitter Detroit has at the moment so take advantage of his sub-$5,000 price tag.