Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, April 17

We have 15 games on the schedule in the majors on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 17

Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 total bases (+105)

After not hitting a home run through the first two series of the season, Ohtani has hit three homers in his last two games for the Angels. The reigning AL MVP hit a two-run home run on Saturday night against the Rangers and overall had three RBI. He’s gone over 1.5 total bases in three consecutive games and now has to face Martin Perez, who allowed three doubles and seven hits in his first start.

Nick Castellanos over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Castellanos has picked up where he left off in 2021 this season with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 30-year-old outfielder is hitting .324 with two home runs and six RBI. He’s coming off of a solid outing Saturday night against the Miami Marlins, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. The one-time All-Star has gone over 1.5 total bases in four out of his last five games.

Castellanos and the rest of the Phillies’ offense will be looking to get some good swings off against Elieser Hernandez, who allowed five hits and two home runs in his first start against the Angels.

Eric Hosmer over 0.5 home runs (+700)

The veteran first baseman has been one of the Padres’ most consistent hitters to start this season, slugging .394 with three RBIs, but still hasn’t hit a home run. He could be due to hit one tonight against Bryce Elder, who gave up two homers in his MLB debut earlier this week vs. the Nationals. Both of those home runs came off of a lefties and Hosmer hits from the left side. In his career, Hosmer is hitting .291 with 149 home runs against right-handed pitchers.

