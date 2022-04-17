Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, April 17

We have a full 15-game slate in the majors on Easter Sunday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

On Saturday, we saw Shohei Ohtani crush his third home run in the last two games as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2. We also saw the Philadelphia Phillies finally get into the win column against the Miami Marlins with a dominating 10-3 victory.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, April 17

Washington Nationals-Pittsburgh Pirates over 8 runs (-105)

There’s been no shortage of offense between the Nationals and Pirates in their four-game weekend set. There have been a total of 32 runs scored through the first three games and it should continue today in the series finale. The Nationals will give the ball to Patrick Corbin, who has an ERA of 10.80 and allowed eight earned runs in his first two starts.

Corbin struggled tremendously last season for Washington and it seems like that trend is continuing in 2022. Meanwhile, the Pirates will give the start to Jose Quintana, who only allowed one earned run in his first start earlier this week. Both teams have scored eight or more runs in all three games, so it’s only right to hit the over one more time.

The Athletics are looking for their second-straight series win this week today against the Blue Jays, but it won’t be easy as Toronto will start Alek Manoah. Manoah had a good start to the 2022 campaign last week against the Yankees. He allowed one hit, four walks, and landed seven strikeouts in 6.0 IP as the Blue Jays won 3-0.

Last season, Manoah was a perfect 5-0 at home with an ERA 2.32 ERA and .153 OBA. As for the A’s, they are hoping that Adam Oller can give them a quality start. The 27-year-old did not pitch well earlier this week against the Rays, allowing five hits, five earned runs (2 HRs), and three walks in 1.1 IP. The Jays’ bats will be looking to tee off on Oller and should be able to get it done with their lineup.

The Rays need a win in the worst way as they’ve lost four-straight games heading into today’s series finale against the White Sox. Tampa Bay has had some bad luck, losing the first two games by one run. Today’s game will likely be a bullpen game for both sides with J.P. Feyereisen on the mound for Tampa and Vince Velasquez for the Sox.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen has a 3.28 ERA this season, which is good for seventh in the American League, while Chicago’s ERA is 3.00 (fifth in the AL). Velasquez got in trouble with walks in his first start, but lucky for him, the Rays do not walk a ton. That being said, I think the Rays can get to Velasquez within in the first five innings to secure that win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.