Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Heat on Sunday

The Sunday NBA playoff slate will gat started with an Eastern Conference battle as the No. 1 Miami Heat hosts the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their first-round series. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET on TNT.

Miami posted a 53-29 record during the regular season and was able to emerge from a competitive field in the Eastern Conference as the top seed. Veteran stars like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry were able to recover from early-season injuries to contribute down the stretch while role players like Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin provided depth. Players like Tyler Herro (knee) and P.J. Tucker (calf) were dealing with injuries this past week but should be ready to go for today’s series opener.

Atlanta had to earn its way into the first round with a pair of wins in the play-in tournament and secured its spot with a 107-101 road win at the Cavaliers on Friday. Trailing by 10 at halftime, the Hawks exploded in the second half to come back and send Cleveland home for the summer. Trae Young added to his growing legend, scoring 32 points in the second half to finish with 38 points and nine assists.

Miami enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 216.5.

Hawks vs. Heat, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +6.5

Momentum is a heck of a thing and the Hawks are in full motion following two play-in victories while the Hear have been idle for an entire week since the end of the regular season. Pick Atlanta to cover as it’ll take Miami a game or two to get back up to full speed.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

The games slow down in playoff basketball and it won’t be a full blown sprint like we’ve seen in some regular season contests. Lean on the under here.

