Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Suns on Sunday

The Phoenix Suns hold the best record in the NBA this season and will attempt to get back to the NBA Finals after a disappointing end to last year’s campaign. The Suns will begin this journey against the New Orleans Pelicans, who had to win out in the play-in tournament to get to this point.

The Suns are 10.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 224.5.

Pelicans vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -10.5

These teams played two games after the trade deadline, resulting in a 1-1 split. Phoenix covered this line in its victory, and the Pelicans are coming off an emotional win Friday. The Suns have had time to rest and get set for this matchup, so they should win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

One of the two games after the deadline went over this total and one went under. The Suns have gone under in their last five regular season games, while the Pelicans have gone under in three of the last five contests including the play-in games. With the playoffs slowing things down, the under is the play here.

