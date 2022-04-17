Moneyline pick, best player prop for Braves vs. Padres on Sunday

The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres are playing in the final game of their four-game series on Sunday, April 17th. The game will be on ESPN and first pitch will be at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Braves will be sending Bryce Elder (1-0, 4.76 ERA) to the mound while Yu Darvish (0-1, 10.57 ERA) takes the hill for the Padres. Atlanta leads the series 2-1 at this point.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Padres, 7:00 p.m. ET

Run Line: Padres -1.5

Total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Atlanta +110, San Diego -130

ML pick: San Diego Padres

The Braves (5-5) have gotten off to a slow start coming off their World Series win in 2021. They still have solid pieces in the lineup, but they haven’t clicked at the same time yet. The young pitching staff of the Braves has promise, but they are getting knocked around in their starts so far. They hit three solo shots in their win in the third game of the series, but San Diego has shown their bats can get hot too.

The Padres (5-5) lineup is hot even with the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. Manny Machado has been on fire this series and San Diego will have Darvish on the mound. He followed up a phenomenal first start with a poor second start so it remains to be seen which Darvish they will be getting in this one. I think he bounces back and looks like the Darvish that we are accustomed to. Padres take this one and leave this series on a win.

Eric Hosmer, Over 0.5 hits (-195)

Hosmer will be taking on the right-handed Elder in this game. He is the hottest hitter on the Padres batting 13-33 for a .394 average to start the season. Hosmer was talked about as a potential trade piece ahead of the start of the season, but the Padres held onto him and he is showing that was a fantastic decision. This will be the second start of Elder’s career and in the first, he pitched 5.2 innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs. Hosmer and the Padres are coming off a bad loss to the Braves where they only tallied four hits. Look for the bounceback game to happen and Hosmer to get back into the hit column.

