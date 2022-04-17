Moneyline pick, best player prop for Cardinals vs. Brewers on Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Sunday, April 17th. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the game will air on ESPN+. The Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the mound with Aaron Ashby (0-1, 1.80 ERA) taking the hill for the Brew Crew.

This is the final game of an early four-game series for these divisional opponents. St. Louis leads this series 2-1 so far.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

Run Line: Milwaukee -1.5

Total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: St. Louis +100, Milwaukee -120

ML pick: Cardinals (+100)

The Cardinals have scored at least six runs in four of their seven games. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt look to be in line for big years from hot starts at the plate. Hudson takes the mound for the Red Birds in this one and is coming off a start to forget. He gave up two home runs in four innings of work but has shown that he can bounce back between starts so he should be okay in this one.

Ashby is getting the start for the Brewers in this game after coming out of the pen for his first two appearances of the season. He started four games in 2021 but normally is used as a reliever. Milwaukee may go with a “Johnny-Whole-Staff” approach which would use the bullpen depth throughout the game, but the Brewers could let Ashby go more innings than he is used to. With the momentum the Cardinals lineup has, the edge goes to their batting order in this matchup.

Christian Yelich, Over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Yelich has been slow out the gate this season with a .222 batting average and has recorded just one hit during this series against the Cardinals. He’s due for a bounceback day and he should do that with multiple base hits against St. Louis. Take the over.

