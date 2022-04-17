Who will Errol Spence, Jr. fight next as welterweight champ?

Errol Spence, Jr. took some tough shots on Saturday evening, but in the end he clearly defeated Yordenis Ugás in a fight stopped in the tenth round. Spence won Ugás’ WBA Super title and now holds three of the four recognized welterweight titles.

Now that the heavily favored Spence has defeated Ugás, there is one clear fight for him: WBO champ Terence Crawford. Spence and Crawford have been eyeing each other for years, but Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions have failed to make the fight. That is the major reason Crawford elected to leave Top Rank last year.

Following Saturday’s fight, Spence called for a fight with Crawford, and Crawford returned the favor on Twitter. Crawford has nothing on his schedule at the moment and the world wants to see a unified welterweight division. We’ve never had an undisputed champ in the four belt era. Considering Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao called the welterweight division home for significant stretches says something about the difficulty.

There are other fights that could happen if Spence-Crawford gets done, but they’ll just be sideshows to the one true main event. Eimantas Stanionis claimed the WBA Regular welterweight title, so theoretically Spence could unify two of the WBA’s titles. But again, the only person who wants that fight would be Stanionis.

There’s one fight to be made, and now we wait to see if it gets done.