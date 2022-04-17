Jayson Tatum lifts Celtics past Nets in Game 1 on buzzer-beating layup [Video]

The first round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics has a chance to be a memorable one and we were treated to a dramatic ending.

Down by one in the closing moments of Game 1, Jayson Tatum hit a spin move and laidd in the game-winning buzzer as time expired to give the Celtics a 115-114 victory and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WUr4UsaURk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2022

This game lived up to the hype as these two division rivals went back-and-forth for a good chunk of the contest. With the game tied at 61 at the half, Tatum and the Celtics were able to grab a foothold in the third quarter and ended the period with an 11-point lead.

And then Kyrie Irving started to take over.

The Boston villain put the Nets on his back in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 of his 39 points in the final period and seemingly had Brooklyn on the brink of stealing Game 1 and homecourt advantage from the C’s. But the home fans would get the last laugh as the final sequence set up perfectly for Tatum to be the hero on Easter Sunday.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. You may want to mark that down because it’ll be appointment viewing.