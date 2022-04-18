 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 odds: Charles Leclerc sits as favorite to win Emilia Romagna Grand Prix heading into the weekend

We break down the opening odds for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which is another race of the Formula One season.

By TeddyRicketson
Charles Leclerc of Monaco in action on the track in his Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by TPN/Getty Images

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is slated to take place this upcoming weekend, with the race getting underway on Sunday, April 24th at 9:00 a.m. ET. This will be the third running of this race featuring 63 laps around a 3.050-mile circuit, for a total of 192.034 miles. This is the same venue that hosted the San Marino Grand Prix between 1981 and 2006 for any long-time F1 fans.

Lewis Hamilton won this race in 2020 and Max Verstappen took the victory in 2021. Charles Leclerc has the best odds to win the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +115. He is coming off a big win in the Australian Grand Prix in the last F1 race.

Verstappen has the second-best odds sitting at +165. Carlos Sainz (+800), Sergio Perez (+1000) and Lewis Hamilton (+1800) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Emiligia Romagna Grand Prix.

The race weekend gets underway on Friday, April 22nd with practice and qualifying sessions that will lead up to the race itself on Sunday morning.

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Charles Leclerc +115
Max Verstappen +165
Carlos Sainz +800
Sergio Perez +1000
Lewis Hamilton +1800
George Russell +2500
Lando Norris +8000
Daniel Ricciardo +8000
Fernando Alonso +13000
Esteban Ocon +13000
Pierre Gasly +15000
Yuki Tsunoda +20000
Kevin Magnussen +20000
Valtteri Bottas +25000
Zhou Guanyu +25000
Mick Schumacher +25000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Alex Albon +70000
Nicholas Latifi +70000

