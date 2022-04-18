F1 odds: Charles Leclerc sits as favorite to win Emilia Romagna Grand Prix heading into the weekend

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is slated to take place this upcoming weekend, with the race getting underway on Sunday, April 24th at 9:00 a.m. ET. This will be the third running of this race featuring 63 laps around a 3.050-mile circuit, for a total of 192.034 miles. This is the same venue that hosted the San Marino Grand Prix between 1981 and 2006 for any long-time F1 fans.

Lewis Hamilton won this race in 2020 and Max Verstappen took the victory in 2021. Charles Leclerc has the best odds to win the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +115. He is coming off a big win in the Australian Grand Prix in the last F1 race.

Verstappen has the second-best odds sitting at +165. Carlos Sainz (+800), Sergio Perez (+1000) and Lewis Hamilton (+1800) round out the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Emiligia Romagna Grand Prix.

The race weekend gets underway on Friday, April 22nd with practice and qualifying sessions that will lead up to the race itself on Sunday morning.

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Charles Leclerc +115 Max Verstappen +165 Carlos Sainz +800 Sergio Perez +1000 Lewis Hamilton +1800 George Russell +2500 Lando Norris +8000 Daniel Ricciardo +8000 Fernando Alonso +13000 Esteban Ocon +13000 Pierre Gasly +15000 Yuki Tsunoda +20000 Kevin Magnussen +20000 Valtteri Bottas +25000 Zhou Guanyu +25000 Mick Schumacher +25000 Sebastian Vettel +50000 Lance Stroll +50000 Alex Albon +70000 Nicholas Latifi +70000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.