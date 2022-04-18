When does 2022 Panini Select baseball set release?

With the 2022 MLB regular season set to get underway on April 8, it is a good time to look at what baseball card sets could be on its way. In February, 2021 Topps Series 1 Baseball made its debut, which was a good start for the flagship card company for everything baseball. But now the attention with head towards Panini with their 2022 Select baseball set.

Unlike the NBA and NFL, Panini doesn’t have an agreement with the MLB to use teams’ logos for their cards, which is a bummer because Select is one of the nicer products. However, if you do not care about the logos, then you could get your hands on some nice cards in this year’s set.

2022 Panini Select baseball set release date

April 20

In this year’s Panini Select baseball product, you can expect 300 total cards in the set and they are divided into base, premier level, and diamond. This is exactly the same format that is followed in both football and basketball.

When it comes to the hobby box, collectors will receive 12 packs with five cards in each pack. Within those packs, you will get two autos, two memorabilia cards, five inserts, and three prizm parallels. If you are lucky, you could get a rookie jersey autograph or a rookie jumbo swatch of some of the best rookies in the majors this season.