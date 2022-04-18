How to live stream the 2022 Boston Marathon

The 126th Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 18th. The 2022 Boston Marathon returns to its usual April date after being held in October last year due to the pandemic. The action gets started at 9:02 a.m. ET with the Men’s wheelchair start time. The event will air live on USA, Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The Boston Marathon will be held on Patriots’ Day for the first time since 2019 and there are 30,000 participants expected to be involved in the event. Something new for 2021 is that each participant must be fully vaccinated to compete in the race. Participants must provide proof of vaccination prior to their bib number pickup on Friday, April 15th, per this news release.

Also, on April 6th, organizers of the race announced that runners that reside in either Russia or Belarus will not be permitted to participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon.

Benson Kipruto from Kenya won the 2021 Boston Marathon in 2:09:51. He was followed by Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37) and Jemal Yimer (2:10:38) for the three fastest times for a male participant. For the 2022 race, Berhanu is one of the favorites after finishing second in 2021. Seven of the previous eight winners of the Boston Marathon will be competing in the field this year.

Diana Kipyokei from Kenya ran the 2021 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:24:45 which was the fastest time for a female competitor. She was followed by Edna Kiplagat (2:25:09) and Mary Ngugi (2:25:20) who rounded out the podium for female participants. Four runners in the top-seven worldwide will compete in the 2022 Boston Marathon. 23-year-old Degitu Azimeraw is one of the favorites this year having burst onto the scene in the 2019 Amsterdam Marathon and the 2021 London Marathon.

How to watch the 2022 Boston Marathon

Date: Monday, April 18th

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: Peacock, NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App