What time does the Boston Marathon start on Monday, April 18?

The Boston Marathon returns to President’s Day in 2022. After being held in October in 2021 due to the pandemic, the 2022 Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 18th. The action gets started at 9:02 a.m. ET with the Men’s wheelchair start time. The entirety of the Boston Marathon will air live on USA, Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Benson Kipruto from Kenya won the 2021 Boston Marathon in 2:09:51. He was followed by Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37) and Jemal Yimer (2:10:38) for the three fastest times for a male participant.

Diana Kipyokei from Kenya ran the 2021 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:24:45 which was the fastest time for a female competitor. She was followed by Edna Kiplagat (2:25:09) and Mary Ngugi (2:25:20) who rounded out the podium for female participants.

On April 6th, race organizers released a statement that said that any competitor that resides in Russia or Belarus will not be allowed to participate. All racers will also have to be fully vaccinated to participate.

How to watch the 2022 Boston Marathon

Date: Monday, April 18th

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: Peacock, NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App