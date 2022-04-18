Boston Marathon 2022: Course map, race route, landmarks spanning Hopkinton to Copley Square

The Boston Marathon returns to President’s Day in 2022. After being held in October in 2021 due to the pandemic, the 2022 Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 18th. The action gets started at 9:02 a.m. ET with the Men’s wheelchair start time. The entirety of the Boston Marathon will air live on USA, Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Course map

The course for the Boston Marathon will begin in Hopkinton west of Boston and will end on Boylston Street in Boston near Copley Square. The most famous stretch of the race is arguably Heartbreak Hill. That takes place between miles 20 and 21 as the runners race past the Boston College campus.

A full course map can be found here. More information can be found in the 2022 Boston Marathon Participant Guide.

Past winners

Benson Kipruto from Kenya won the 2021 Boston Marathon in 2:09:51. He was followed by Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37) and Jemal Yimer (2:10:38) for the three fastest times for a male participant.

Diana Kipyokei from Kenya ran the 2021 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:24:45 which was the fastest time for a female competitor. She was followed by Edna Kiplagat (2:25:09) and Mary Ngugi (2:25:20) who rounded out the podium for female participants.