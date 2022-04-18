Saturday, April 23rd will feature a huge boxing PPV across the pond. Queensberry Promotions will host a PPV at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. There are eight boxing bouts on the card, but none is bigger than the main event. Tyson Fury will take on Dillian Whyte for the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles. The action gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET with the ringwalks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET. This could change depending on the lengths of the bouts preceding the main event. The PPV will be available on ESPN+PPV.

Odds for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Monday, April 18

Moneyline

Fury: -550

Whyte: +400

Total rounds

9.5: Over +105, Under -130

Winning method

Fury by decision or technical decision: +220

Fury by KO, TKO, or DQ: -150

Draw: +2500

Whyte by decision or technical decision: +2200

Whyte by KO, TKO, or DQ: +450

