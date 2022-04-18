Saturday, April 23rd will feature a huge boxing PPV across the pond. Queensberry Promotions will host a PPV at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. There are eight boxing bouts on the card, but none is bigger than the main event. Tyson Fury will take on Dillian Whyte for the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles. The action gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET with the ringwalks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET. This could change depending on the lengths of the bouts preceding the main event. The PPV will be available on ESPN+PPV.
Odds for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Monday, April 18
Moneyline
Fury: -550
Whyte: +400
Total rounds
9.5: Over +105, Under -130
Winning method
Fury by decision or technical decision: +220
Fury by KO, TKO, or DQ: -150
Draw: +2500
Whyte by decision or technical decision: +2200
Whyte by KO, TKO, or DQ: +450
