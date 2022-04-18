 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte odds: Who is favorited for heayweight title bout heading into fight week

We break down the odds as Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte enter the ring to fight for the WBC Heavyweight title.

By TeddyRicketson
Tyson Fury speaks to the media during the Tyson Fury v Dilian Whyte press conference at Wembley Stadium on March 01, 2022 in London, England. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Saturday, April 23rd will feature a huge boxing PPV across the pond. Queensberry Promotions will host a PPV at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. There are eight boxing bouts on the card, but none is bigger than the main event. Tyson Fury will take on Dillian Whyte for the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles. The action gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET with the ringwalks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET. This could change depending on the lengths of the bouts preceding the main event. The PPV will be available on ESPN+PPV.

Odds for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Monday, April 18

Moneyline

Fury: -550
Whyte: +400

Total rounds

9.5: Over +105, Under -130

Winning method

Fury by decision or technical decision: +220
Fury by KO, TKO, or DQ: -150
Draw: +2500
Whyte by decision or technical decision: +2200
Whyte by KO, TKO, or DQ: +450

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation