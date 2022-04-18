Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, April 18

We have a three playoff games schedule in the Association Monday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

OG Anunoby over 16.5 points (-120)

Anunoby had a good game in Game 1 for the Toronto Raptors, despite them losing by 21 points to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 24-year-old scored 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from three-point range. He also recorded seven rebounds and two assists.

With the Raptors likely not having Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr., they are going to need Anunoby to be that third scorer behind Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. The Sixers give up the 11th most points to small forwards this season, so keep that in mind for tonight’s game. On the road this season, Anunoby is averaging 17.3 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field.

Bojan Bogdanovic over 2.5 threes made (-110)

The Utah Jazz did not shoot the three-ball well in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, but they were still able to capture a six-point win. Bogdanovic played a major key in the win, posting 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3pt), five rebounds, and four assists. They are going to need close to the same shooting output in Game 2 tonight.

In three regular season games against the Mavericks, Bogdanovic has made more than 2.5 threes twice. And when you look at it from a wider scale, the veteran forward has gone over this prop number in six out of his last 10 games.

Andrew Wiggins over 5.5 rebounds (+100)

Wiggins did an excellent job crashing the glass on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets. The first-time All-Star led the Warriors with nine rebounds and scored 16 points in the 16-point Game 1 win. The Warriors will be looking for Wiggins to do the same for Game 2.

In the regular season, Wiggins only averaged 4.5 rebounds per game but against Denver he’s been a better rebounder. The former first overall pick has gone over 5.5 rebounds one time in three regular season games against Denver. The other two times, Wiggins had four rebounds.

