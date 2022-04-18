NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, April 18

We have three first round playoff games in the NBA Monday, with the first game beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. Finally, to wrap-up the night, the Denver Nuggets will play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Monte Morris, Nuggets, $4,900

The Nuggets starting point guard did not do a ton of scoring in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, but found ways to make an impact. Morris had 10 points, six assists, and four steals in 31 minutes (27 fantasy points). In his last five games, he’s averaging 27.5 fppg and has dished out more than five assists four times. If Morris can continue to be a facilitator, while adding 10 or so points, he could be a nice value play for your lineup.

Reggie Bullock, Mavericks, $4,800

Bullock was one of five Dallas Maverick players in double figures in their six-point loss over the weekend to the Utah Jazz. The veteran wing player had 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3pt) and six rebounds (29 fantasy points).

The last time Bullock scored 15 or more points in a game was against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he had 16 points and seven rebounds (29.8 fantasy points). The Mavs will need that same type of scoring output, if they want to have a chance to tie up the series at 1-1. Bullock is averaging 19.1 fantasy points per game in his last five games.

Precious Achiuwa, Raptors, $4,300

With the Raptors likely not having Scottie Barnes, Thad Young, and Gary Trent Jr., there will be more minutes for Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher. The young center played well for the Raptors Saturday night, producing nine rebounds, four rebounds, and three assists (21 fantasy points). He has now scored more than 20 fantasy points in three out of his last five games, which includes Game 1 of the playoffs.

The Sixers are ranked eighth against centers (OPRK), but Achiuwa will have a favorable matchup against Paul Reed in some cases and will be a factor. In his last two regular season games against Philly, Achiuwa had 34.8 and 32 fantasy points, respectively.