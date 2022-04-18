How to watch Monday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

Three games will highlight the Monday NBA playoff slate as the first round continues. TNT will feature a doubleheader during the evening while NBATV will have a matchup of their own.

TNT will being its coverage at 7:30 p.m. ET with Game 2 of the Eastern Conference showdown between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers battered the Raptors in a 131-111 victory on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead.

Following that matchup will Game 2 of the Western Conference series between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors downed the Nuggets with a 123-107 victory in Game 1 on Saturday to go up 1-0.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The NBATV game will feature the Utah Jazz taking on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their series at 8:30 p.m. ET. Utah was able to take advantage of the Mavs missing Luka Doncic on Saturday, taking away homecourt advantage with a 99-93 win to go up 1-0 in the series.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.