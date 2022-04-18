Best lineup strategy for Raptors vs. Sixers NBA Showdown

We have the Philadelphia 76ers looking to take a 2-0 series lead tonight against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Philadelphia took Game 1 on Saturday night, defeating the Raptors 131- 111. This matchup features a ton of great DFS plays on both teams that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Joel Embiid or Pascal Siakam in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Joel Embiid ($17770) - Embiid quietly had a good performance in Game 1 for the Sixers. The MVP finalist posted a double-double consisting of 19 points and 15 rebounds. He also had four assists in the win and 47.3 fantasy points. This has been the norm for the five-time All-Star center, who scored 40-plus fantasy points in the Sixers’ final two regular season games against Toronto. Embiid will once again be a focal point of the offense and should get his vs. a depleted Raptors squad.

Fred VanVleet ($12900) - If you want to save some salary at the captain spot, then VanVleet would not be a bad option. FVV did not have the greatest of games on Saturday night as he fouled out in the second half. However, he still recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3pt) and six assists for 36.3 fantasy points. The Raptors will need FVV to lead them in scoring tonight and be a marksman from behind the arc, especially the possibility of no Gary Trent Jr.

FLEX Plays

Precious Achiuwa ($4800) - With no Scottie Barnes or Thad Young, the Raptors will have to lean on Achiuwa and Chris Boucher. Achiuwa was solid off the bench for Toronto with nine points, four rebounds, and three assists (21 fantasy points). Head coach Nick Nurse will be hoping that Achiuwa can be a factor offensively as they won’t have 15.3 points per game from Barnes. In Toronto’s last two regular season games against Philly, Achiuwa scored 32 and 34.8 fantasy points.

Tyrese Maxey ($7400) - If you are looking for a Sixers FLEX play, look no further than Maxey. The second-year point guard was incredible in Game 1, scoring a game-high 38 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from three. He posted 48.5 fantasy points, which is the second time in the last five games that Maxey went over the 40-point threshold. The former first round pick definitely needs to be in your lineup as he’ll play a major role again in tonight’s outcome.

Fades

Tobias Harris ($8200) - Harris had an excellent Game 1 against the Raptors as he was the Sixers’ second-leading scorer with 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists (47.5 fantasy points). However, it’s hard to trust that we will get close to the same performance in a pivotal Game 2. Another reason why it’s a fade is that his salary cap number is over $8K, while Maxey is around $7K. I would feel more comfortable taking Maxey over Harris, who has an easier matchup offensively.

Chris Boucher ($5000) - Boucher did not have a major impact in Game 1 against the Sixers and it might be the same story tonight. The 29-year-old big man only had seven points and two rebounds in 15 minutes (9.5 fantasy points). For the Raptors to have a chance tonight, they’ll need Boucher to score and rebound effectively. Boucher will get a lot of minutes off the bench with no Young or Barnes.

The Outcome

The Raptors are seven-point underdogs in this contest according to DraftKings Sportsbook and they have a good chance of covering that number. Toronto shot the ball well, they just couldn't do anything on defense, which should change tonight. Philadelphia will have to adjust as well and needs to win the rebounding battle and not turnover the ball a ton. The Sixers should get the win, but Toronto will not go out quietly.

Final score: Sixers 115, Raptors 108