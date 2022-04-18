Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. 76ers on Monday

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors will look to even up their first round series in Game 2 Monday against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers made a statement in Game 1, defeating the Raptors 131-111 on Saturday night.

Maxey was the star of the show, scoring a playoff career-high 38 points (14-21 FG, 5-8 3pt). The Sixers are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.5.

Raptors vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +7.5

The Raptors were flat-out embarrassed by the Sixers on Saturday night and also outplayed in all facets. Toronto shot the ball well against Philadelphia, but they only forced them into three turnovers, which has been the Raptors’ calling card on defense. The Raptors also saw Scottie Barnes leave the game with an injury, which will a significant role for them on both ends.

As for the 76ers, they played an almost-perfect game to start the playoffs. They were competitive on the boards, shot an incredible 50.0 percent from three and 58.0 percent from the field. The team saw both Maxey and Tobias Harris step up on offense in a big way. We should expect Toronto to make the necessary adjustments defensively in Game 2. The Raptors are 7-0 against the spread this season, when they are 5-8 point underdogs. The Sixers may win, but don’t expect it to be another blowout.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

Game 1 was high scoring as both teams shot the ball extremely well. We shouldn’t expect to see that type of efficiency and pace with both teams making adjustments for Game 2. In the regular season, the total points scored were 224, 223, 181, and 233. I think both teams will get into the 110s, making the over a good play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.