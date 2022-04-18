Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Mavericks on Monday

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will be looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on Monday night against Jalen Brunson and the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz took Game 1 99-93 on Saturday afternoon, thanks to 32 points, six rebounds, and six assists from Mitchell. Utah is five-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 205.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -5

The Mavericks held their own over the weekend without Luka Doncic on the floor. They had five players score in double figures including Brunson, who scored a team-high 24 points. Dallas did not shot well from the perimeter and got hammered on the boards (53-34). The Mavs will likely not have Doncic for Game 2, who has to show noticeable improvement in the next 24 hours to get on the floor.

The Jazz only had four players in double figures but Mitchell scored a game-high 32 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 26 points. Utah did an excellent job of winning the rebounding battle, but also produced 14 turnovers. The Jazz can’t have that many turnovers again because it will keep the Mavs in the game. The Mavericks are 4-7 against the spread as home underdogs, while the Jazz are 16-18 ATS as the road favorite. If the Jazz can get Gobert involved in the offense and clean up the turnovers, they should be able to cover.

Over/Under: Over 205.5

Both teams failed to hit the 100-point threshold on Saturday afternoon, which is not what we saw during the regular season. In their four-game season series, the total points scored 236, 223, 214, and 214. We should see adjustments made by both teams and them scoring some points. 205 is low for a playoff game, take the over.

