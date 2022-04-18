Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Warriors on Monday

The first round of the NBA playoffs continues tonight with Game 2 of the Western Conference series between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The action will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Warriors got the upper hand in Game 1 on Saturday, cruising past the Nuggets for a 123-107 victory to take a 1-0 series lead. The “Big 3” of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green played well but Golden State was mostly powered by Jordan Poole, who dropped 30 points in the win. Denver, meanwhile, had to play catch-up from the second quarter onward and were once again led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who put up 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

Golden State enters the game as a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +7

The biggest adjustments in a series are made between Game 1 and Game 2 and expect the Nuggets to come out with a better gameplan in this one. They won’t let Golden State just run away with it like Saturday and could even come away with the outright win to level things up. Denver should keep things closer in this game with its tweaks, while Golden State’s shooting will cool off a bit.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

Both teams should be dialed in offensively tonight and they’ll cruise right past the over in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.