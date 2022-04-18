How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on April 18th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

We’re inside of three weeks until the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view in Providence, RI, and tonight’s episode will continue to build towards the event. We have two title matches on tap for the show and a few comedy segments that will get some time.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, April 18th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

After a few weeks of these two teams going back-and-forth since Wrestlemania, we’ll get a rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship as Sasha Banks/Naomi will defend their titles against Rhea Ripley/ Liv Morgan. The challengers have each picked up singles victories over the champs in the last few weeks so we’ll see if they can capture the gold here. They briefly teased some tension between Ripley and Morgan a few weeks ago and with this being the rumored main event for the evening, we’ll see if anything big transpires from this match.

The other title match for the evening will feature United States Champion Finn Balor defending against Austin Theory. Theory has picked up multiple victories over Balor over the past few months and given his performance against Pat McAfee at Wrestlemania, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get rewarded with his first singles title.

As mentioned before, we’ll have a pair of comedy segments sprinkled throughout the show. First, Kevin Owens will administer a lie detector test to Ezekiel. KO has been adamant that the “new” superstar is in fact Elias and not his brother and is hellbent on proving it. The other segment will be a double wedding featuring 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke/Reggie and Tamina/Akira Tozawa.

We’ll also be sure to get more hype for the Tag Team Championship unification match at the ppv as Smackdown Tag Team Champions the Usos will face Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. The match was made official this past Friday on Smackdown.