Who won the last Boston Marathon? What’s the fastest time for men and women?

The 126th Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 18th. The 2022 Boston Marathon returns to its usual April date on Patriots Day after being held in October last year due to the pandemic. The event gets started at 9:02 a.m. ET with the Men’s wheelchair start time. The action will air live on USA, Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Benson Kipruto from Kenya won the 2021 Boston Marathon in 2:09:51. He was followed by Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37) and Jemal Yimer (2:10:38) for the three fastest times for a male participant. For the 2022 race, Berhanu is one of the favorites after finishing second in 2021. Seven of the previous eight winners of the Boston Marathon will be competing in the field this year.

Kenyan Diana Kipyokei ran the 2021 Boston Marathon in 2:24:45 which was the fastest time for a female competitor last year. She was followed by Edna Kiplagat (2:25:09) and Mary Ngugi (2:25:20) who rounded out the podium for female participants. Four runners in the top-seven worldwide will compete in the 2022 Boston Marathon. 23-year-old Degitu Azimeraw is one of the favorites this year having burst onto the scene in the 2019 Amsterdam Marathon and the 2021 London Marathon.

As far as the fastest times in the history of the Boston Marathon, they were both set in the last 11 years. For the men, the record was set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 with a time of 2:03:02. The fastest time for a female competitor was set by Buzunesh Deba in 2014 with a time of 2:19:59.