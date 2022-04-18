Boston Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Boston Marathon will be held on Patriots’ Day for the first time since 2019 and there are 30,000 participants expected to be involved in the event. The 126th Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 18th. The 2022 Boston Marathon returns to its usual April date after being held in October last year due to the pandemic.

Start time

The race begins at 9:02 a.m. ET with the men’s wheelchair racers. that’s followed by the women’s wheelchair racers at 9:05, and handcycle and duo participants at 9:30 a.m. The pro men start at 9:37 followed by the pro women at 9:45, and then the Para Athletics Divisions at 9:50. Due to the large number of participants, there will be a four-wave system beginning at 10 a.m. with the last wave getting started at 11:15 a.m.

How to watch

The 2022 Boston Marathon will air live on USA, Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Course map

The course for the Boston Marathon will begin in Hopkinton and will end near Copley Square in Boston. More information can be found in the 2022 Boston Marathon Participant Guide.

A full course map can be found here.

Who won the last race?

Benson Kipruto from Kenya won the 2021 Boston Marathon in 2:09:51. He was followed by Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37) and Jemal Yimer (2:10:38) for the three fastest times for a male participant. For the 2022 race, Berhanu is one of the favorites after finishing second in 2021. Seven of the previous eight winners of the Boston Marathon will be competing in the field this year.

Diana Kipyokei from Kenya ran the 2021 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:24:45 which was the fastest time for a female competitor. She was followed by Edna Kiplagat (2:25:09) and Mary Ngugi (2:25:20) who rounded out the podium for female participants. Four runners in the top-seven worldwide will compete in the 2022 Boston Marathon. 23-year-old Degitu Azimeraw is one of the favorites this year having burst onto the scene in the 2019 Amsterdam Marathon and the 2021 London Marathon.

Race favorites

We don’t have odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there is still plenty of discussion about who could win Sunday’s race.

Lemi Berhanu finished second in the 2021 race but is a strong favorite to win the 2022 Boston Marathon and have the best time for a male racer. Evans Chebet is another competitor to watch as he has finished in the top six in every marathon that he has completed.

For the women running, keep an eye on Degitu Azimeraw. She performed really well for her age in the 2019 Amsterdam Marathon and the 2021 London Marathon and is looking to make a big statement on Monday. Other female competitors to keep tabs on are Peres Jepchirchir and Joyciline Jepkosgei.