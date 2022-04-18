How do you qualify for the Boston Marathon?

The 2022 Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 18th. The race returns to its usual Patriots Day date after being in the fall of 2021 due to the pandemic. The action will start at 9:02 a.m. ET and will be available on USA, Peacock and the NBC Sports App. While the competitors have spent plenty of time preparing, every entrant had to qualify for the marathon. How does one qualify for the Boston Marathon?

There are standards, found here, that participants have to meet in order to be considered and they are based on someone’s age and gender they identify with. Potential runners for the 2022 marathon had to submit a time from a completed certified full marathon between September 1, 2019 and November 12, 2021. Meeting the standards with their marathon time, they were able to apply to be included in the Boston Marathon. Not everyone that applies is accepted to participate with preference given to those runners that beat the standard by the largest margin of time. Completed marathons had to be the full distance and in-person.

Once racers completed all of that and had their application submitted they were eligible to be selected to be one of the 30,000 entrants for this year’s race. Runners have to be fully vaccinated and were required to submit proof of their vaccination ahead of picking up their race bib. Also, as of April 6th, competitors that reside in Russia or Belarus are not allowed to compete in the marathon due to the war in Ukraine.