Best lineup strategy for Red Sox vs. Twins MLB showdown

Monday, April 18th is Patriots Day which means the Boston Red Sox are playing at home and the game is going to be early. The Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Monday with first pitch set for 11:10 a.m. ET. The game will air on MLB Network. Minnesota will be sending Dylan Bundy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound while Boston gives the ball to Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23 ERA) for the start. This is the final game of a four-game series between these teams with the Red Sox leading 2-1.

Captain’s Picks

Rafael Devers ($15,600) - Devers is off to a fiery hot start in the 2022 regular season. Through nine games, he is 14-38 hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. He not only leads the team in batting average but also has a team-high .385 on-base percentage.

Rich Hill ($15,000) - Hill got a little knocked around in his first start. He went 4.1 innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs while striking out four and walking one. Hill gets to take on a struggling Twins lineup that will feature all players other than Luis Arraez hitting below .251 at this point in the season. It’s a risk going with a pitcher, but Hill presents high risk and high reward for your lineup.

FLEX Plays

Xander Bogaerts ($8,800) - Bogaerts is starting to find his swing for the 2022 season and is looking dangerous. He has played in eight games and is 9-31 hitting .290 with two doubles a home run and four RBIs. Bogaerts will remain in the top half of the Red Sox lineup and will have ample opportunity to continue his good start.

Luis Arraez ($5,800) - Arraez is the only Twin to have any confidence in for a DFS lineup. The team’s batting order has struggled mightily in games scoring fewer than three runs in more than half their games. Arraez is the bright spot in the Twins lineup hitting .296 with a double, one home run and four RBIs to start the year.

Fades

Carlos Correa ($8,000) - Correa was a huge free agent signing for the Twins ahead of Opening Day, but he is off to a rough start with his new team. Through eight games, Correa is hitting a measly .133 with only four hits in 30 ABs. Even more concerning is his early-season strikeout number. In only 30 ABs, Correa has struck out 13 times.

Max Kepler ($6,600) - Kepler isn’t faring much better through nine games hitting a whopping .167. He has five hits in 30 ABs with one double and a home run. Kepler has drawn three walks and has struck out six times. This Minnesota lineup hasn’t done much to inspire any confidence and at this point, it is safer to avoid them than to get burned by them.

The Outcome

The Red Sox are usually extra energized for Patriots Day even with the early morning first pitch. They have been firing on all cylinders and the Twins have misfired at the starting line. Boston will take this game as Minnesota will turn its attention to their next series against the Kansas City Royals to get back on track.