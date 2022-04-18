Moneyline pick, best player prop for Twins vs. Red Sox on Monday

Monday is Patriot’s Day which means the Boston Red Sox will be hosting an early morning game at Fenway Park. The Sox and Minnesota Twins will wrap up a four-game series on Monday with first pitch set for 11:10 a.m. ET.

The Twins (3-6) will be sending Dylan Bundy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound while Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23 ERA) will be the starting pitcher for the 5-4 Red Sox. Boston has won two of the three games of the series so far. In game 1, Minnesota took the 8-4 win with the Red Sox responding with a 4-0 victory in game 2. Game 3 went Boston’s way as they secured the 8-1 win on Sunday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox, 11:10 a.m. ET

Run line: Boston -1.5

Total: 9

Moneyline odds: Minnesota +125, Boston -145

ML pick: Boston -145

The Red Sox always seem extra pumped up on Patriot’s Day and the Twins are struggling. The Boston lineup is starting to click as Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo are leading the charge. Rich Hill had a rough first outing but almost couldn’t ask for a better bounce-back opportunity against an ice-cold Minnesota lineup. Through nine games, only one batter on the team has a batting average over .251 and it is Luis Arraez hitting .296. The Twins have an upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals and they should fare much better there.

