Moneyline pick, best player prop for Giants vs. Mets on Monday

On Monday, April 18th the San Francisco Giants continue their road trip by starting a four-game series against the New York Mets. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Alex Cobb (1-0, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound for the Giants as the Mets counter with Tylor Megill (2-0, 0.00 ERA).

Megill has been extremely solid for New York on the young season. He’s thrown 10.1 innings over two appearances, only given up six hits and has notched 11 strikeouts. The Mets have also won both of the games he’s started so far. Cobb has fewer appearances this season, with just one under his belt. It was solid though, tossing five innings and giving up just two runs on five hits. The real eye-popping stat is that he already has 10 Ks so far though.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Run Line: San Francisco -1.5

Total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: San Francisco +100, New York -120

ML pick: New York -120

Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions and already have seven wins this campaign. The Giants have won five in a row while the Mets have rattled off wins in four of their last five games. New York is averaging 5.1 runs per game while the Giants score 4.7. With Megill on the bump SF will have a tough time even reaching that number.

Alex Cobb, over 4.5 strikeouts (-150)

We’re sticking with the pitchers on this prob and hoping Cobb continues to put up big strikeout numbers. The Mets don’t strike out a ton, but Cobb has shown that he’s a strikeout pitcher, at least through one appearance this season. He should be able to get at least 5 Ks after hitting double digits last time out.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.