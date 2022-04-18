Pick on the Moneyline for Giants-Mets on Monday

The San Francisco Giants are picking up where they left off in 2021 with a blistering 7-2 start to the season and send one of their biggest offseason acquisitions, Alex Cobb, to the mound on Monday against the New York Mets.

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets (-120, 6.5)

Cobb stayed in state as he was with the Los Angeles Angels last season and in his 10 road starts last season, posted a 5.44 ERA with opponents hitting .286 off of him.

The Mets counter with Tylor Megill, who has posted two scoreless starts to begin the 2021 season, but in his 20 career starts has a 4.05 ERA with 1.7 home runs per nine innings surrendered.

The Mets lost many of their best relief pitchers from last season and has led to the team being 21st in bullpen ERA at 4.06.

Both teams rank in the top five of the National League in home runs with the Giants hitting 11 so far this season and the Mets 12 with the Mets also fifth in the league in home OBP.

Both starting pitchers have tenancies to struggle and with only the Los Angeles Dodgers being the only National League team in runs per game, both offense will get cranked up on Monday.

The Play: Giants vs Mets Over 6.5

