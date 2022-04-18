MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, April 18

Monday doesn’t bring us a full slate of MLB games, but there are 22 teams taking the field throughout the day. The majority of the games start in the evening on the east coast, which gives DFS players plenty of time to analyze who they want to get on their team for the days' matchups. Here are some of the best available players managers can pick from today.

Top Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodger vs. Atlanta Braves ($10,300) — Need we say more other than his name? Kershaw has been one of the best pitchers in the majors for seemingly the last decade. It doesn't matter who he’s throwing against, he’s always going to be productive.

Tylor Megill, New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants ($9,300) — Megill was the Opening Day starter for the Mets and he’s impressed ever since. He hasn’t allowed a single run, earned or unearned, in 10.1 innings of work this season. He’s also struck out 11 batters and only given up six hits.

Top Hitters

Nick Castellanos, Philidelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies ($6,000) — Castellanos already has two bombs and six RBIs on the season. These games are being played in Colorado too, so if he gets ahold of one, watch out.

Starling Marte, New York Mets vs. San Fransisco Giants ($6,100) — Virtually Marte’s entire statline on the young season has been top tier. He has two home runs and has as many RBIs as he does hits (10). His average isn’t as great as many would hope, sitting around .260, but with his power and RBI numbers that dip is worth it.

Value Pitcher

Spenser Watkins, Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland A’s ($5,000) — Watkins is the cheapest pitcher available in DFS on Monday and for good reason. He has a career ERA of 7.80 and gave up four runs in three innings in his first start this season. Still, just one of those runs was earned and the A’s offense has struggled a ton this year, only scoring more than five runs four times all season.

Value Hitter

Ji-Man Choi, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs ($3,800) — Choi has been extraordinarily well-rounded this season. He’s hit for power with two home runs and his average is now creeping up above .450. He’s also clutch at the plate, driving in seven RBI so far. The Cubs starter today, Kyle Hendricks, has struggled in 2022. He’s given up seven earned runs and 12 hits in just nine innings tossed.