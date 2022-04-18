Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, April 18

Eight games will highlight the Monday night MLB slate and that gives you a chance to score big with your lineups in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on DAY, DATE.

Giants vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

SP Alex Cobb ($7,500)

1B Brandon Belt ($5,100)

2B Thairo Estrado ($4,000)

The San Francisco Giants are currently tied for the best record in the majors and will begin a four-game series in Queens tonight when facing the New York Mets.

There’s plenty of value for Cobb as a starting pitcher tonight considering that he K’d 10 San Diego batters in his season debut last Tuesday. On the hitting front, Belt has been earning DFS users an average of 12.7 fantasy points per game, posting a .345 batting average with three home runs and seven RBI. Estrado has tremendous value coming of an excellent performance against Cleveland yesterday where he homered and knocked in four RBI.

Rays vs. Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

SS Wander Franco ($5,200)

1B Ji-Man Choi ($3,800)

OF Manuel Margot ($2,900)

The Tampa Bay Rays had a rough go of things when dropping two of three to the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. They’ll try their luck on the North Side when beginning a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs tonight.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks has been roughed in his first two starts, giving up 12 hits, seven earned runs, and seven walks. That bodes well for Rays batters like Franco, who is always a threat to get himself on base and is averaging 9.6 fantasy points per game. Choi has consistently come through clutch at the plate this season and Margot is coming off his best performance of the season in yesterday’s win over the ChiSox, going 3-4 with a run and and RBI.

Rockies vs. Phillies, 8:40 p.m. ET

1B C.J. Cron ($4,400)

OF Kris Bryant ($4,200)

OF Connor Joe ($4,000)

The Colorado Rockies are off to a good start to the regular season and will begin a new three-game series tonight when welcoming the Philadelphia Phillies to Coors Field.

Cron has been a successful power hitter for the Rockies this season, launching five dingers for 10 RBI so far. He is tied for third in the majors in total bases with 29 and that has earned him an average of 12.6 fantasy points per game and a possible spot in your lineup. Bryant has a .343 batting average so far this season and has been effective in putting himself in scoring positions. The same holds true for Joe, who has 13 hits and six walks through nine games this season.