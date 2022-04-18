Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, April 18

While it's not a full slate of Major League Baseball action on Monday, there are still 11 games happening around the league, with the earliest one starting before noon.

With so many games happening there are several interesting prop bets to consider looking into. Here are three of the most intriguing player props from Monday’s action. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, April 18

Shohei Ohtani, over 0.5 hits (+290) against Houston

It’s not often you see one of the best players in baseball sitting with such low odds to get a single hit. It could be a bit concerning for bettors looking at Ohtani’s performance against the Astros earlier this season. He got just two hits in the four-game series that started the campaign. But he’s been on fire ever since. He’s currently on a seven-game hitting streak and has gotten multiple hits in two of the last three games. This prop looks like an even safer bet since Astros starter Luis Garcia hasn’t pitched into the fifth inning this season. That means he probably won’t go that deep into the evening in this one for Houston either, allowing Ohtani to get looks from several relievers out of the bullpen.

Alex Cobb, Over 4.5 strikeouts (-150)

Cobb has made just one appearance this season, throwing five innings in a win over the San Deigo Padres. But in those five innings, he got 10 strikeouts. His opponent tonight, the New York Mets, don’t strike out at as high of a clip as the Padres, but it's a safe bet he still hits half of his K total from his last outing.

Christian Walker, Over 0.5 home runs (+380)

It’s not extremely likely this matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals results in a ton of fireworks. But D-Backs first baseman Christian Walker leads the team with a couple of long bombs on the season. He has a chance to go long again facing off with Josiah Gray from the Nats. It’s more likely an Arizona hitter goes yard than a Washington one, since Madison Bumgarner is on the hill for Arizona.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.