Boston marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The 2022 Boston Marathon is officially underway and racers are starting to finish the event. The elite men and women will reach the finish line late in the 11 a.m. ET hour, but the first finishers have arrived. American wheelchair racer Daniel Romanchuk was the first competitor to finish the Boston Marathon.

Wheelchair divisions

Romanchuk finished with an unofficial time of 01:26:58. With the win, he claimed his second Boston Marathon victory after winning it in 2019 with a time of 1:21:36. Aaron Pike (USA) finished second with a time of 01:32:49 and Johnboy Smith (GBR) finished third with a time of 01:32:55.

Swiss racer Manuela Schar was the first woman to finish, winning the women’s wheelchair division with a time of 01:41:08. American Susannah Scaroni finished second in the division with a time of 01:46:20.

Handcycle divisions

American Alfredo Delossantos was the first handcycle racer to finish. He won the men’s race with a time of 1:08:40. He was followed by American Dustin Baker (1:15:52) and Steve Chapman (1:21:33).

American Wendy Larsen won the women’s handcycle race with a time of 1:35:10.

Schedule

The men’s and women’s wheelchair races got underway at 9:02 a.m. and 9:05 a.m., respectively, and handcycles and duos followed at 9:30. The professional men and women got underway at 9:37 and 9:45, respectively, and the para athletics division started at 9:50. The general waves then followed starting at 10 a.m. and they’ll be starting until 11:15 a.m.