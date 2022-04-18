How to watch, what to watch for Bandits vs. Maulers in Week 1 of 2022 USFL season

The USFL kicked off over the weekend with a full slate of games which started on Saturday night. The Tampa Bay Bandits were supposed to take on the Pittsburgh Maulers late on Easter Sunday, but some and weather got in the way and the game has been pushed to Monday night. The game can be seen on FS1 and kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Bandits have some of the most high-profile players in the league, with former XFL great Jordan Ta’amu leading the charge at quarterback. They also have former Memphis star Brady White, who could never catch on in the NFL. On the defensive side, they have a former second-round pick and Super Bowl champion Obi Melifonwu, who played in the NFL for five seasons.

The Maulers will be led by Kyle Lauletta at quarterback, who got a ton of pre-draft buzz thanks to a good performance at the Senior Bowl. He came into the NFL in the same draft class as Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, so he got lost in the shuffle and couldn’t stick anywhere. Running back De’Veon Smith was also on the roster after leading the XFL in rushing yards before the league folded due to the pandemic, but he was cut for a pretty stupid reason.

Obviously, since neither of these teams, led by Todd Haley and Kirby Wilson, have ever played a game yet it’s difficult to know what to expect from either side.

How to watch Bandits vs. Maulers

Game date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Bandits -6

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline odds: Bandits -250, Maulers +200

Best bet: Under 41.5

Only one of the opening weekend’s games eclipsed the 40-point total and they all looked pretty sloppy. Don’t expect picture-perfect football from this game tonight.

