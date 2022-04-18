Opening odds for 2022 Zurich Classic

The only team event on the PGA Tour comes to TPC New Orleans this week, as the 2022 Zurich Classic has 160 partnering as 80 teams to see who can find the lowest score on a track that plays pretty easy when the best pros can really go for the flag on Thursday and Saturday.

Much like the Ryder Cup, the event uses both best ball (foursomes) and alternate shot play to find the winner. But this isn’t match play, as all scores will be recorded and put on the leaderboard just like a normal PGA Tour event.

Thursday and Saturday are the best ball days, with Friday and Sunday set for alternate shot. Last year Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith were the winners at -20, but they posted most of that under par on Thursday and Saturday, firing -9 63’s on both days before eventually winning a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the favorites are the duo of Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa at +650, with the team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele the second choice at +800. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and his partner Ryan Palmer are +900, with the defending champions Leishman and Smith at +1000.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Zurich Classic, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Zurich Classic, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Hovland/Morikawa +650 +150 -140 Cantlay/Schauffele +800 +160 -125 Palmer/Scheffler +900 +210 +100 Leishman/Smith +1000 +240 +110 Burns/Horschel +1200 +275 +125 Fleetwood/Garcia +1600 +330 +150 Gooch/Homa +2200 +400 +180 Lowry/Poulter +2200 +400 +180 Varner III/Watson +2500 +500 +210 Niemann/Pereira +2500 +500 +210 Hatton/Willett +3500 +700 +275 Riley/Zalatoris +3500 +700 +275 An/Im +4000 +750 +300 Bradley/Steele +4500 +800 +330 McDowell/Power +4500 +800 +330 Laird/MacIntyre +5000 +900 +350 Kirk/Todd +5000 +900 +350 Sigg/Straka +5000 +900 +350 Merritt/Streb +5000 +900 +350 Kizzire/Poston +6000 +1000 +400 Clark/Tringale +6000 +1000 +400 Bezuidenhout/Schwartzel +6000 +1000 +400 Rose/Stenson +6000 +1000 +400 Hadwin/Svensson +6500 +1100 +500 Ghim/Schwab +6500 +1100 +500 Mitchell/Snedeker +6500 +1100 +500 Knox/Stuard +9000 +1200 +600 Bramlett/McNealy +9000 +1200 +600 Day/Scrivener +10000 +1400 +700 Brown/Kisner +10000 +1400 +700 Noren/Norlander +10000 +1400 +700 Lipsky/Rai +13000 +1600 +750 Kohles/McCarthy +13000 +1600 +750 Hossler/Theegala +13000 +1600 +750 Horsfield/Wallace +13000 +1600 +750 Grace/Higgo +13000 +1600 +750 Glover/Reavie +13000 +1600 +750 T.Moore/NeSmith +13000 +1600 +750 Dahmen/Jaeger +14000 +2000 +750 Hoag/Long +15000 +2000 +800 Garnett/Stallings +15000 +2000 +800 Buckley/Smalley +15000 +2000 +800 Brehm/Hubbard +15000 +2000 +800 Barjon/Hoge +15000 +2000 +800 Hoffman/Watney +18000 +2200 +900 Hodges/Whaley +18000 +2200 +900 Higgs/Smotherman +18000 +2200 +900 Duncan/Schenk +18000 +2200 +900 Cabrera Bello/Grillo +18000 +2200 +900 Redman/Ryder +18000 +2200 +900 Huh/Kang +20000 +2500 +1100 Chappell/Hahn +20000 +2500 +1100 Bae/D.Lee +20000 +2500 +1100 Atwal/Herbert +20000 +2500 +1100 Uihlein/Werenski +20000 +2500 +1100 O'Hair/Piercy +20000 +2500 +1100 Lebioda/Seiffert +20000 +2500 +1100 Lower/D.Wu +25000 +3500 +1200 Herman/V.Taylor +25000 +3500 +1200 Hagy/Percy +25000 +3500 +1200 Gainey/Garrigus +25000 +3500 +1200 Creel/Ramey +25000 +3500 +1200 Byrd/Hadley +25000 +3500 +1200 Aphibarnrat/Kitayama +25000 +3500 +1200 Rodgers/B.Wu +25000 +3500 +1200 Hardy/C.Thompson +30000 +4000 +1600 Bryan/Mullinax +30000 +4000 +1600 Skinns/Tarren +30000 +4000 +1600 McGreevy/Novak +30000 +4000 +1600 M.Kim/Noh +30000 +4000 +1600 Kraft/Tway +40000 +5000 +2000 Knous/Trainer +40000 +5000 +2000 Gutschewski/Points +40000 +5000 +2000 Drewitt/Van der Walt +40000 +5000 +2000 Cook/Dufner +40000 +5000 +2000 B.Haas/J.Haas +40000 +5000 +2000 Armour/Gligic +40000 +5000 +2000 Stanley/Villegas +40000 +5000 +2000 Reeves/Wolfe +40000 +5000 +2000 Martin/Van Pelt +40000 +5000 +2000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.