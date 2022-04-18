 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Zurich Classic

The field is set for the 2022 Zurich Classic, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

The only team event on the PGA Tour comes to TPC New Orleans this week, as the 2022 Zurich Classic has 160 partnering as 80 teams to see who can find the lowest score on a track that plays pretty easy when the best pros can really go for the flag on Thursday and Saturday.

Much like the Ryder Cup, the event uses both best ball (foursomes) and alternate shot play to find the winner. But this isn’t match play, as all scores will be recorded and put on the leaderboard just like a normal PGA Tour event.

Thursday and Saturday are the best ball days, with Friday and Sunday set for alternate shot. Last year Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith were the winners at -20, but they posted most of that under par on Thursday and Saturday, firing -9 63’s on both days before eventually winning a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the favorites are the duo of Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa at +650, with the team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele the second choice at +800. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and his partner Ryan Palmer are +900, with the defending champions Leishman and Smith at +1000.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Zurich Classic, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Zurich Classic, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Hovland/Morikawa +650 +150 -140
Cantlay/Schauffele +800 +160 -125
Palmer/Scheffler +900 +210 +100
Leishman/Smith +1000 +240 +110
Burns/Horschel +1200 +275 +125
Fleetwood/Garcia +1600 +330 +150
Gooch/Homa +2200 +400 +180
Lowry/Poulter +2200 +400 +180
Varner III/Watson +2500 +500 +210
Niemann/Pereira +2500 +500 +210
Hatton/Willett +3500 +700 +275
Riley/Zalatoris +3500 +700 +275
An/Im +4000 +750 +300
Bradley/Steele +4500 +800 +330
McDowell/Power +4500 +800 +330
Laird/MacIntyre +5000 +900 +350
Kirk/Todd +5000 +900 +350
Sigg/Straka +5000 +900 +350
Merritt/Streb +5000 +900 +350
Kizzire/Poston +6000 +1000 +400
Clark/Tringale +6000 +1000 +400
Bezuidenhout/Schwartzel +6000 +1000 +400
Rose/Stenson +6000 +1000 +400
Hadwin/Svensson +6500 +1100 +500
Ghim/Schwab +6500 +1100 +500
Mitchell/Snedeker +6500 +1100 +500
Knox/Stuard +9000 +1200 +600
Bramlett/McNealy +9000 +1200 +600
Day/Scrivener +10000 +1400 +700
Brown/Kisner +10000 +1400 +700
Noren/Norlander +10000 +1400 +700
Lipsky/Rai +13000 +1600 +750
Kohles/McCarthy +13000 +1600 +750
Hossler/Theegala +13000 +1600 +750
Horsfield/Wallace +13000 +1600 +750
Grace/Higgo +13000 +1600 +750
Glover/Reavie +13000 +1600 +750
T.Moore/NeSmith +13000 +1600 +750
Dahmen/Jaeger +14000 +2000 +750
Hoag/Long +15000 +2000 +800
Garnett/Stallings +15000 +2000 +800
Buckley/Smalley +15000 +2000 +800
Brehm/Hubbard +15000 +2000 +800
Barjon/Hoge +15000 +2000 +800
Hoffman/Watney +18000 +2200 +900
Hodges/Whaley +18000 +2200 +900
Higgs/Smotherman +18000 +2200 +900
Duncan/Schenk +18000 +2200 +900
Cabrera Bello/Grillo +18000 +2200 +900
Redman/Ryder +18000 +2200 +900
Huh/Kang +20000 +2500 +1100
Chappell/Hahn +20000 +2500 +1100
Bae/D.Lee +20000 +2500 +1100
Atwal/Herbert +20000 +2500 +1100
Uihlein/Werenski +20000 +2500 +1100
O'Hair/Piercy +20000 +2500 +1100
Lebioda/Seiffert +20000 +2500 +1100
Lower/D.Wu +25000 +3500 +1200
Herman/V.Taylor +25000 +3500 +1200
Hagy/Percy +25000 +3500 +1200
Gainey/Garrigus +25000 +3500 +1200
Creel/Ramey +25000 +3500 +1200
Byrd/Hadley +25000 +3500 +1200
Aphibarnrat/Kitayama +25000 +3500 +1200
Rodgers/B.Wu +25000 +3500 +1200
Hardy/C.Thompson +30000 +4000 +1600
Bryan/Mullinax +30000 +4000 +1600
Skinns/Tarren +30000 +4000 +1600
McGreevy/Novak +30000 +4000 +1600
M.Kim/Noh +30000 +4000 +1600
Kraft/Tway +40000 +5000 +2000
Knous/Trainer +40000 +5000 +2000
Gutschewski/Points +40000 +5000 +2000
Drewitt/Van der Walt +40000 +5000 +2000
Cook/Dufner +40000 +5000 +2000
B.Haas/J.Haas +40000 +5000 +2000
Armour/Gligic +40000 +5000 +2000
Stanley/Villegas +40000 +5000 +2000
Reeves/Wolfe +40000 +5000 +2000
Martin/Van Pelt +40000 +5000 +2000

