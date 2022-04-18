Opening odds for 2022 Zurich Classic

The only team event on the PGA Tour comes to TPC New Orleans this week, as the 2022 Zurich Classic has 160 partnering as 80 teams to see who can find the lowest score on a track that plays pretty easy when the best pros can really go for the flag on Thursday and Saturday.
Much like the Ryder Cup, the event uses both best ball (foursomes) and alternate shot play to find the winner. But this isn’t match play, as all scores will be recorded and put on the leaderboard just like a normal PGA Tour event.
Thursday and Saturday are the best ball days, with Friday and Sunday set for alternate shot. Last year Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith were the winners at -20, but they posted most of that under par on Thursday and Saturday, firing -9 63’s on both days before eventually winning a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the favorites are the duo of Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa at +650, with the team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele the second choice at +800. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and his partner Ryan Palmer are +900, with the defending champions Leishman and Smith at +1000.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Zurich Classic, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Zurich Classic, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Hovland/Morikawa
|+650
|+150
|-140
|Cantlay/Schauffele
|+800
|+160
|-125
|Palmer/Scheffler
|+900
|+210
|+100
|Leishman/Smith
|+1000
|+240
|+110
|Burns/Horschel
|+1200
|+275
|+125
|Fleetwood/Garcia
|+1600
|+330
|+150
|Gooch/Homa
|+2200
|+400
|+180
|Lowry/Poulter
|+2200
|+400
|+180
|Varner III/Watson
|+2500
|+500
|+210
|Niemann/Pereira
|+2500
|+500
|+210
|Hatton/Willett
|+3500
|+700
|+275
|Riley/Zalatoris
|+3500
|+700
|+275
|An/Im
|+4000
|+750
|+300
|Bradley/Steele
|+4500
|+800
|+330
|McDowell/Power
|+4500
|+800
|+330
|Laird/MacIntyre
|+5000
|+900
|+350
|Kirk/Todd
|+5000
|+900
|+350
|Sigg/Straka
|+5000
|+900
|+350
|Merritt/Streb
|+5000
|+900
|+350
|Kizzire/Poston
|+6000
|+1000
|+400
|Clark/Tringale
|+6000
|+1000
|+400
|Bezuidenhout/Schwartzel
|+6000
|+1000
|+400
|Rose/Stenson
|+6000
|+1000
|+400
|Hadwin/Svensson
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Ghim/Schwab
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Mitchell/Snedeker
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Knox/Stuard
|+9000
|+1200
|+600
|Bramlett/McNealy
|+9000
|+1200
|+600
|Day/Scrivener
|+10000
|+1400
|+700
|Brown/Kisner
|+10000
|+1400
|+700
|Noren/Norlander
|+10000
|+1400
|+700
|Lipsky/Rai
|+13000
|+1600
|+750
|Kohles/McCarthy
|+13000
|+1600
|+750
|Hossler/Theegala
|+13000
|+1600
|+750
|Horsfield/Wallace
|+13000
|+1600
|+750
|Grace/Higgo
|+13000
|+1600
|+750
|Glover/Reavie
|+13000
|+1600
|+750
|T.Moore/NeSmith
|+13000
|+1600
|+750
|Dahmen/Jaeger
|+14000
|+2000
|+750
|Hoag/Long
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Garnett/Stallings
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Buckley/Smalley
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Brehm/Hubbard
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Barjon/Hoge
|+15000
|+2000
|+800
|Hoffman/Watney
|+18000
|+2200
|+900
|Hodges/Whaley
|+18000
|+2200
|+900
|Higgs/Smotherman
|+18000
|+2200
|+900
|Duncan/Schenk
|+18000
|+2200
|+900
|Cabrera Bello/Grillo
|+18000
|+2200
|+900
|Redman/Ryder
|+18000
|+2200
|+900
|Huh/Kang
|+20000
|+2500
|+1100
|Chappell/Hahn
|+20000
|+2500
|+1100
|Bae/D.Lee
|+20000
|+2500
|+1100
|Atwal/Herbert
|+20000
|+2500
|+1100
|Uihlein/Werenski
|+20000
|+2500
|+1100
|O'Hair/Piercy
|+20000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lebioda/Seiffert
|+20000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lower/D.Wu
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Herman/V.Taylor
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Hagy/Percy
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Gainey/Garrigus
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Creel/Ramey
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Byrd/Hadley
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Aphibarnrat/Kitayama
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Rodgers/B.Wu
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Hardy/C.Thompson
|+30000
|+4000
|+1600
|Bryan/Mullinax
|+30000
|+4000
|+1600
|Skinns/Tarren
|+30000
|+4000
|+1600
|McGreevy/Novak
|+30000
|+4000
|+1600
|M.Kim/Noh
|+30000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kraft/Tway
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|Knous/Trainer
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|Gutschewski/Points
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|Drewitt/Van der Walt
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|Cook/Dufner
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|B.Haas/J.Haas
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|Armour/Gligic
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|Stanley/Villegas
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|Reeves/Wolfe
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
|Martin/Van Pelt
|+40000
|+5000
|+2000
