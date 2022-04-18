 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Marathon prize money: How much the winners and top 10 receive for the race

First place at the Boston Marathon earns $150,000 in prize money.

By David Fucillo
Evans Chebet of Kenya crosses the finish line to take first place in the professional men’s division during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 2022 Boston Marathon has come to a close for the elite runners and Kenya has swept first place for the men’s and women’s elite divisions. Evans Chebet won the men’s race while Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s race. American Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division while Swiss competitor Manuel Schar won the women’s wheelchair division.

There is a sizable prize pool paid out to the top ten finishers in the Open and Wheelchair divisions. The first place man and woman in the open division each receive $150,000. The first place man and woman in the wheelchair division each receive $75,000. Additionally, the Boston Marathon pays out a $50,000 bonus to anybody sets a course record in the open and wheelchair divisions. That did not happen in this year’s race.

Below is a rundown of the 2022 payouts.

Open Division

1st place: $150,000
2nd: $75,000
3rd: $40,000
4th: $25,000
5th: $18,000
6th: $13,500
7th: $10,500
8th: $8,500
9th: $7,000
10th: $5,500

Wheelchair Division

1st place: $25,000
2nd: $15,000
3rd: $7,500
4th: $4,500
5th: $2,500
6th: $2,000
7th: $1,500
8th: $12,250
9th: $1,000
10th: $750

Masters Division

1st place: $5,000
2nd: $2,500
3rd: $1,500

Para Divisions

1st place: $1,500
2nd: $750
3rd: $500

