Boston Marathon prize money: How much the winners and top 10 receive for the race

The 2022 Boston Marathon has come to a close for the elite runners and Kenya has swept first place for the men’s and women’s elite divisions. Evans Chebet won the men’s race while Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s race. American Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division while Swiss competitor Manuel Schar won the women’s wheelchair division.

There is a sizable prize pool paid out to the top ten finishers in the Open and Wheelchair divisions. The first place man and woman in the open division each receive $150,000. The first place man and woman in the wheelchair division each receive $75,000. Additionally, the Boston Marathon pays out a $50,000 bonus to anybody sets a course record in the open and wheelchair divisions. That did not happen in this year’s race.

Below is a rundown of the 2022 payouts.

Open Division

1st place: $150,000

2nd: $75,000

3rd: $40,000

4th: $25,000

5th: $18,000

6th: $13,500

7th: $10,500

8th: $8,500

9th: $7,000

10th: $5,500

Wheelchair Division

1st place: $25,000

2nd: $15,000

3rd: $7,500

4th: $4,500

5th: $2,500

6th: $2,000

7th: $1,500

8th: $12,250

9th: $1,000

10th: $750

Masters Division

1st place: $5,000

2nd: $2,500

3rd: $1,500

Para Divisions

1st place: $1,500

2nd: $750

3rd: $500