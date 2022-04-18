Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match

The Match is back this season, as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will pair up to take on the young guns of their profession, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Brady tweeted out the new format for this year.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

“The Match” started in 2018 when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson faced off, with Mickleson winning after 22 holes (four playoff holes). But the match has involved numerous celebrity players and charity organizations. We’ve seen Steph Curry, Peyton Manning, Charles Barkley, and last year, we saw Aaron Rodgers team up with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau and Brady team up with Mickelson.

This event will be the first time no professional golfers will be involved, giving us a pure NFL flavor this time around. The match is set for June 1st. It will be a 12-hole event at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.