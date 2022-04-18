Why is Kris Bryant not in Rockies lineup Monday vs. the Phillies?

The Colorado Rockies will begin a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight and will do so without the services of outfielder Kris Bryant. It appears that the veteran is simply getting a scheduled maintenance day off and will be back in the lineup for tomorrow night’s matchup at Coors Field.

MLB LINEUP ALERT: Rockies OF Kris Bryant is not in the lineup for tonight's game vs. the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/JkaMx2stZu — DK Nation (@dklive) April 18, 2022

The former NL MVP has done well for himself so far in his first season in Denver. Through nine games, he is batting .343 with 12 base hits and four RBI on his ledger. He also has eight runs, so he’s a good candidate to score whenever he gets on base. That makes him a nice option for fantasy managers to pick up on a daily basis. The absence of Bryant increases the daily fantasy value of guys like C.J. Cron and Connor Joe this evening.

The Phillies enter the game as a moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at -155 with the Rockies as a +135 underdog. The total is currently set at 11.