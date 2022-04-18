Angels CF Mike Trout out Monday vs. Astros due to hand injury

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss tonight’s series-opening game at the Houston Astros with a hand injury. Trout sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch during yesterday’s 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers and exited the game in the top of the fifth inning.

X-Rays later came back negative for the three-time American League MVP and he has been listed as day-to-day.

Mike Trout (hand)

The Angels are obviously hoping that this is a minor setback for Trout, who was getting back into the swing of things within the first two weeks of the regular season. The dynamic outfielder tore his calf muscle in May of the 2021 season and missed the rest of the campaign.

Upon his return this spring, he has batted .267 through nine games, belting a pair of home runs to go along with three runs batted in. It’s probably best that the Angels take their time and don’t try to rush him back.