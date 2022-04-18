NBA Draft Lottery odds: What are each team’s chances of winning the lottery this year

The Houston Rockets hold the best chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, according to the official lottery odds released by the NBA. The Rockets held the No. 2 pick last season and took Jalen Green.

The Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers round out the top five when it comes to chance at the No. 1 pick. The Magic and Pacers appeared to attempt to game the system late in the year and it has paid off for now.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds.

Houston Rockets (20-62) — 14%

Orlando Magic (22-60) — 14%

Detroit Pistons (23-59) — 14%

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) — 12.5%

Indiana Pacers (25-57) — 10.5%

Portland Trail Blazers (27-55) — 9%

Sacramento Kings (30-52) — 7.5%

New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) (via Los Angeles Lakers) — 6%

San Antonio Spurs (34-48) — 4.5%

Washington Wizards (35-47) — 3%

New York Knicks (37-45) — 2%

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) (via Los Angeles Clippers) — 1.5%

Charlotte Hornets (43-39) — 1%

Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38) — 0.5%

The last time a team with the worst regular season record won the lottery was 2018, when the Phoenix Suns landed the top pick. The Suns were last in line of four straight lottery drawings where the team with the worst record had the top pick. Prior to that stretch, the 2004 Magic were the last team to win the lottery with the worst record.