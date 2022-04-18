Jaime Jaquez Jr. to return to UCLA

As the transfer portal continues to spin in college basketball, the UCLA Bruins got some good news on Monday afternoon with the news that shooting guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. will be returning for another season in Westwood.

The Camarillo, CA, native came arrived to UCLA as a four-star recruit in 2019 and has played a major role in the programs ascent back towards national relevance in recent years. After a productive freshman season, he broke out as a starter during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as the Bruins made a surprise run to the Final Four.

This past season, Jaquez started in 34 games and put up 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. Both of these years earned him All-Pac-12 honors, with him being named a first teamer as a junior.

Head coach Mick Cronin can rest a little bit easier knowing that he’ll have a senior leader back on the floor of Pauler Pavilion this fall.