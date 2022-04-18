Oakland Athletics place 6 players on COVID-19 injured list

The Oakland Athletics placed six players on Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 injured list prior to tonight’s game versus the Baltimore Orioles. Here is the list of players impacted:

Right-handed pitcher Lou Trivino, left-handed pitchers A.J Puk and Kirby Snead, catcher Austin Allen, infielder Jed Lowrie and outfielder Chad Pinder.

Trivino is the big name here as he is the A’s closer. He has two saves and five strikeouts across 3.2 innings this season. Who replaces him for the time being is unknown, but right-hander Dany Jimenez is worth a speculative add in deeper fantasy leagues. The 28-year-old rookie has mixed his mid-90s fastball with an effective curveball to hold opponents to one hit through four scoreless innings thus far. And he did lock down a one-inning save Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Among the players who have been added to Oakland’s roster as substitutes is 23-year-old middle infielder Nick Allen. He is the A’s No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Allen is batting .319 with nine runs scored in 12 games at Triple-A so far this season. One of the best defensive prospects in the game, Allen was a member of Team USA which won the silver medal during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.