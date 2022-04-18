 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

De’Veon Smith quickly reacts to Pittsburgh Maulers statement

De’Veon Smith is accusing the Pittsburgh Maulers of lying.

By Erik Buchinger
De’Veon Smith #24 of the Tampa Bay Vipers runs the ball against the /LA Wildcats at Dignity Health Sports Park during an XFL game on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California.&nbsp; Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

Running back De’Veon Smith reacted to a Twitter statement sent from the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers’ official account on Monday night after he had been cut from the team. A video went viral from the United By Football documentary series when it certainly appeared like Smith was cut for requesting pizza instead of chicken salad at the team hotel.

After a social media firestorm, the Maulers put out a statement on Twitter explaining their side of the story. In it, the franchise mentioned hundreds of hours of footage went into the documentary, and much of it came out of context. The statement also said Smith violated three team rules within a 24-hour span.

Smith responded quickly and has been active on his Twitter account denying this and accusing the team of lying.

The USFL’s documentary certainly gained plenty of attention after just one episode as the league heads into the second week of the season. The second episode will air on Saturday, April 23rd at 11:30 a.m. ET.

More From DraftKings Nation