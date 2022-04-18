De’Veon Smith quickly reacts to Pittsburgh Maulers statement

Running back De’Veon Smith reacted to a Twitter statement sent from the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers’ official account on Monday night after he had been cut from the team. A video went viral from the United By Football documentary series when it certainly appeared like Smith was cut for requesting pizza instead of chicken salad at the team hotel.

After a social media firestorm, the Maulers put out a statement on Twitter explaining their side of the story. In it, the franchise mentioned hundreds of hours of footage went into the documentary, and much of it came out of context. The statement also said Smith violated three team rules within a 24-hour span.

Smith responded quickly and has been active on his Twitter account denying this and accusing the team of lying.

What rules did I break? Now your lying on my name????? Say less https://t.co/NsfnidUZoe — De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

The USFL’s documentary certainly gained plenty of attention after just one episode as the league heads into the second week of the season. The second episode will air on Saturday, April 23rd at 11:30 a.m. ET.