Why is Anthony Rendon not in the Angels’ lineup Monday?

A Los Angeles Angels offense that was already missing Mike Trout tonight will also be sans third baseman Anthony Rendon, at least to start.

Rendon was in the Angels’ original starting lineup against the Houston Astros, batting fourth, but he has been scratched because of a “stomach bug,” according to manager Joe Maddon.

Maddon added that Rendon could still be available to pinch-hit.

The 31-year-old third baseman has a hit in each of his past four games, but he owns a dim .185/.303/.296 slash line through 27 at-bats so far this year. He was a below-average offensive player last season (93 OPS+) and missed more than 100 games due in large part to a hip injury. Rendon is in the third year of a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels.

Jack Mayfield will man the hot corner tonight in place of Rendon while catcher Max Stassi has been moved into the cleanup spot.