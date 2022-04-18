Why isn’t Wander Franco in the Rays’ lineup Monday?

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been scratched from the starting lineup for tonight’s game against the Chicago Cubs due to right quad tightness.

There’s no word on if Franco could appear later tonight as a pinch-hitter.

The 21-year-old Franco, who finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting last year, is once again displaying elite bat-to-ball skills in the early going this season. He is tied Jose Ramirez and Matt Olson for the MLB lead in hits (16) and has struck out only four times in 42 at-bats.

Franco’s slash line is a healthy .381/.386/.548, but if there is one critique for him at the moment its his lack of extra-base power. All but one of Franco’s 16 hits are singles, and his average exit velocity is in the middle of the pack among qualified hitters. Still, his absence is very unwelcome news for the Rays and fantasy managers.

Taylor Walls will take over at shortstop for Tampa Bay, batting ninth.